UPDATE: 2.20pm

In an updated statement, Gwent Police said: "At approximately 12.20pm today, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the M4 westbound between junction 26 for High Cross and junction 27 for Tredegar Park.

"A silver Peugeot had collided with a truck, leaving it stranded in the middle lane. All three westbound lanes were temporarily closed.

"A man and three children, who were in the Peugeot, were taken to hospital by ambulance but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

"The road was fully reopened at 2pm but congestion remains in the area."

THE M4 motorway was closed for around an hour after an accident reportedly involving a car and a lorry near Newport.

It happened near Junction 27 with High Cross.

A witness told the South Wales Argus that a lorry and a car were involved.

All lanes of the westbound carriageway were closed and traffic stretched back to the junction with Malpas Road.

According to traffic monitors all lanes have now reopened, but traffic is still building up throughout the city as traffic was redirected off the motorway.

"Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the M4 at junction 27 to 28 westbound. The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/q08EiUfvem — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) July 9, 2019

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "At approximately 12.20pm officers were called to a report of a one vehicle RTC on the M4 – between Junction 26 and 27.

"Gwent Police, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service are currently on the scene. All lanes on Junction 27 are currently closed."

Images from Traffic Wales cameras seemed to show police directing people away from the motorway.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed they are at the scene.

A spokesman said: “We were called on Tuesday 9 July at approximately 12:21 to reports of a road traffic accident involving multiple vehicles near the junction 28 of the M4.

"We responded with one rapid response vehicle, one ambulance, two crews from the Hazardous Area Response Team and one volunteer doctor.

"We are also being supported by the Police and Fire & Rescue services. The incident is currently ongoing.”

Newport Bus have also warned passengers to expect delays as traffic is diverted through Newport and the surrounding area.

**CUSTOMER UPDATE** As traffic is filtering from the M4 through Newport along the SDR this is causing heavier than usual traffic and delays to the 42/43/74A/74C/X74 services. Please plan ahead — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) July 9, 2019

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Twitter that three crews were at the scene.

Crews from Duffryn Maindee & Ely are in attendance at a RTC on the M4 Westbound Jcts 27-28 High Cross to Tredegar Park. @gwentpolice @WelshAmbulance also on scene. M4 is shut Westbound Jct 27 - 28 ^NR — South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) July 9, 2019

More updates to follow.