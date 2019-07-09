NEWPORT'S new International Conference Centre will host two national political conferences within weeks of opening.

Ukip will hold its autumn conference at the new £84 million centre, which is due to open this summer, in September.

The two-day conference - one of the first events to be held at the new facility, next to the Celtic Manor Resort - will begin on Friday, September 20,

This will be the party's first conference since the election of its new leader, following the resignation of Gerard Batten last month.

Among candidates to replace him are Gareth Bennett - one of only two remaining Ukip AMs - but Mr Batten has been banned from standing. The winner is expected to be announced next month.

A statement on the party's website said: "With the added excitement of a new leader, we can’t wait to find out more about their vision for Ukip’s future, as well as other speeches from our party chairman, our Welsh Assembly Members and other influential speakers from all over the UK.

"In addition, there will be exhibitors ready to chat with you about their political involvement, and if that wasn't enough, we'll be celebrating a brand new chapter with some brand new policy ideas from you, the members!"

Just two weeks later, the Green Party will visit the new venue for its autumn conference. The three-day event will begin on Friday, October 4.

A statement on the event's Facebook page said: "Conference is returning to Wales for the first time since 2011!

"Join us there to meet other like-minded members from across the UK, learn more about our policies, take part in our activist training sessions, take part in debates, network and socialise.

"And all this in the beautiful setting of the Coldra Woods in the brand new International Conference Centre Wales.

"Over the three days there will be policy making and discussion groups, topical fringes and panel debates, social sessions such as walks and music, an exhibition, and of course the next steps towards our new constitution."

This comes after the 26,000 sq ft centre, which can hold 5,000 people, was given permission to host business conferences, live entertainment and sporting events - as well as to serve alcohol and play music until early in the morning.

The Green Party's deputy leader Amelia Womack - who ran in the Newport West by-election earlier this year - is from Newport.

Labour's autumn conference will be held in Brighton from Saturday, September 21, while the Conservative Party will hold its event in Manchester the following weekend.