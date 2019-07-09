MORE than 2,000 pensioners in Blaenau Gwent are missing out on a combined total of £5.63 million each year in unclaimed pension credits, a charity has said.

The figures were revealed by Independent Age as part of a campaign appealing for the UK Government to put measures in place to ensure at least 75 per cent of those eligible for the benefit - which is intended to ensure those on the lowest incomes can make ends meet - receive it by the end of 2020, 95 per cent by 2022 and 100 per cent by 2025.

According to the charity, across Wales 80,000 people are missing out on a share of £214 million each year.

MORE NEWS:

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith has backed the campaign, saying: “Pension credit is a weekly benefit that helps make sure older people have enough money to live on.

“Sometimes it is not taken up because people are not aware that they are entitled to it, or perhaps because of the stigma of receiving a benefit.

“I would strongly urge people to apply for pension credit.

“It’s worth it even if you only get a few extra pounds a week, as there are many extra entitlements that come with it – like free NHS dental treatment and check-ups, free sight tests, vouchers for glasses and contact lenses, help with travel costs to and from hospital and cold weather payments.”

He added: “This government is failing to make sure that everyone entitled to this assistance is receiving it.

“A good start would be simplifying the application process, then there needs to be an ambitious action plan put in place which goes beyond raising awareness to make sure that no older person is missing out.”

Entitlement to free TV licences for over-75s will be tied to pension credit from next year.

For more information call 0800 319 6789 or visit