GWENT Police have scored more success in their battle against drugs after another crack cocaine dealer was put behind bars.

Vajahid Ali was caught red-handed trafficking on the streets of Newport by plain-clothed officers when they spotted him acting suspiciously around Rugby Road.

The 22-year-old and a co-defendant were street dealing in the Maindee area of the city last September, prosecutor Kathryn Lane said.

The pair were arrested and Ali had 28 wraps of crack cocaine weighing between six and seven grams with a value of £750.

Ali, of Bishton Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs with intent to supply when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Michael Fitton QC heard how the defendant had been to prison before and had a convictions for driving offences but none for drug dealing.

The court was told that Ali’s then 20-year-old co-defendant was sentenced to 28 months in custody last year after an early guilty plea.

Ali admitted the offence at a much later date and was only entitled to 15 per cent credit for not taking the case to trial.

Speaking about his client's dealing, Harry Baker, mitigating, said: “He was doing this to extinguish a debt – it is a common enough story.

“The defendant has no drug convictions of a previous nature.”

Explaining why Ali had not pleaded guilty sooner, Mr Baker told the judge: “His mother is very ill and he is the sole carer for her. He is her primary carer.

“I ask if it is possible to reflect that in the overall sentence.”

Judge Fitton told Ali: “You have been to prison before and you knew the risks you were taking.

“You have pleaded guilty which is sensible. You have done the right thing.”

He jailed the defendant for 42 months and told him he would serve half of that term before being released on licence.

Ali will also have to pay a victim surcharge.