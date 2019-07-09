TWO men who had been arrested on suspicion of murder at New Tredegar Rugby Club have been released under investigation.

Officers performed CPR at the scene, however the man was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.

The two men, aged 41 and 61 and from the Caerphilly area, were arrested at the scene.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call 101 quoting Log 620 6/7/19. Alternatively, you can send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.