SCHOOLS in Wales will be required by law to make sure the cost of uniform is kept as low as possible.

The new statutory rules will come into force at the start of September. Although the Welsh Government set out similar guidelines in 2011, these were not legally binding.

Under the new regulations, governing bodies will have to consider ways of keeping uniform costs down, including stipulating items and colours but not styles, and whether school logos could be provided free. Uniforms also must be gender neutral - for example, trousers cannot be described as "a boy's item".

The Welsh Government's education minister Kirsty Williams said: “Families will know how expensive new uniforms can be. This guidance puts a statutory responsibility on schools to consider the affordability, access and availability when setting their school uniform and appearance policy.

“Along with Pupil Development Grant access, this guidance will help reduce the burden on families so our children can focus on fulfilling their potential and enjoying a healthy academic and social life.

“We should not be enforcing outdated ideas of what clothes are suitable for their gender, especially if it makes them wear something they feel uncomfortable wearing.

“This new guidance makes clear that school uniform policies should not dictate items of clothing based on gender.”

Pupil Development Grant access provides £125 to pupils eligible for free school meals to be used to buy uniform and other kit.