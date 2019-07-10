A MOUNTAIN biker from Blaenavon made a horrific discovery while riding with friends just outside of the town.

Chris Williams was riding on a forest path just off the B4246 near the old Cordell Country Inn, when he came across a plank of wood embedded with nails covered with a dusting of soil.

Mr Williams was leading the group, so was able to remove the trap before anyone could have been injured.

“It’s disgusting,” he said. “We can’t believe it.

“Imagine if you were walking your dog through there or walking with your children.

(When the bikers came across the piece of wood it was buried underneath a layer of soil. Picture: Chris Williams.)

“There was well over 100 nails in the piece of wood.

“I wouldn’t like to think what it would do to you if you fell on to it.

“It looks like something out of a horror film.

“We have been using the path for years and on Monday night I was out in front. As I got close to it, I saw something in the ground. I thought maybe it was a 10p piece.

READ MORE:

“The plank had been covered with dirt to try and hide it.

“I’m a builder myself, and it looks like the nails were put in with a nail gun. There are no hammer marks on the back of it.

“I hid it in a hedge because we were on our bikes, and we weren’t able to take it with us, but I’m going up there again today (Tuesday) to find it and take it to a police station.

“It’s so dangerous.”

(The group discovered a wooden plank embedded with nails hidden on a footpath just outside Blaenavon. Picture: Chris Williams.)

Peter Cloke, land management team leader for Natural Resources Wales, who manage the area of woodland just south of Govilon, said: “People use our forests as a great way to enjoy our environment and get healthy in the outdoors, but people need to be safe while doing so.

“Sabotaging paths in woodlands is incredibly dangerous and puts people and animals at risk.

“If anyone sees evidence of dangerous activity or items in the forest we manage, please report it to us on 03000 653000.

“We have not had any reports of sabotage in this area, but we will look into the matter.”