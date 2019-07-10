UPDATED 8.40am: Traffic is currently slow westbound on the M4 from shortly before junction 25 (Caerleon) until junction 28 (Tredegar Park).

TRAFFIC is moving well on the M4 in both directions around Newport this morning, though there is some congestion for those heading east towards Bristol, on the English side of the Prince of Wales Bridge.

There is slow traffic from shortly before junction 22 (M49) for four miles, to shortly before the Almondsbury interchange of the M4 and M5.

Elsewhere, traffic on the A467 Forge Lane southbound is very slow, with the queue currently stretching back beyond the Bassaleg roundabout.

And B4591 High Cross Road traffic southbound is queued back almost to the roundabout for Chartist Drive.

Updates to follow.