UPDATE 10.40am: Traffic on the M4 westbound has now returned to normal following the earlier crash.

Traffic remains slow however, in the same area - junctions 27-26 - eastbound.

UPDATE 10.34am: The earlier crash involved two vehicles and the outside lane between junctions 26 and 27 was closed briefly.

UPDATE 10.17am: Traffic remains very slow in both directions near the crash scene.

All lanes are open on the westbound side where the incident happened, and recovery assistance is now at the scene.

TRAFFIC is slow on the M4 westbound in Newport, between junctions 26 (Malpas) and 27 (High Cross) due to a crash.

The vehicles are now on the hard shoulder, but there is congestion back to junction 24 (Coldra) as a result of the incident.

Recovery assistance is awaited.

There is also slow traffic on the M4 eastbound in the same vicinity due to what ASA Travel describes as people slowing down to look at the incident on the other side of the motorway.