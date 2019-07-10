THE Fountain Inn, in Trellech, has been named the Gwent Country Pub of the Year by CAMRA.

Landlord, Steve Pocock, said news of the award had come “out of the blue”.

“The first thing I knew was when I got a phone call, and they said there would be an awards ceremony,” he said.

Mr Pocock sent a quick e-mail to his regulars, asking them to attend an award ceremony at the pub.

He said: “People turned up in their droves – there were about 150 people here.

“A good time was had by all.”

The Fountain Inn, Trellech

The award comes on the heels of seven other Monmouthshire pubs being named as top ‘picks’ by inspectors for the AA’s Pub Guide 2020.

The guide covers 2,000 pubs chosen for their great beer and good food, with 550 singled out as ‘picks’.

Those in Monmouthshire to be included are: The Clytha Arms, Clytha; the Greyhound Inn, Llantrisant; the Woodlands Tavern Country Pub & Dining, Llanvair Discoed; the Inn at Penallt, Penallt; the Newbridge on Usk, Tredunnock; the Lion Inn, Trellech; and the Raglan Arms, Llandenny.