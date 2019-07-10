THE southbound carriageway on the A4042 at Llanellen Bridge was closed temporarily this morning following an accident.

Emergency services attended the scene after a crash between a cement lorry and a van.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 10.45am this morning we received reports of a road traffic collision involving a cement lorry and white Mercedes Sprinter Van on the southbound A4042 in Llanellen.

"The road was temporarily partly blocked, with officers managing traffic over the bridge.

"No injuries were reported."

The road has now reopened.