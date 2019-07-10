A CWMBRAN woman died and three men were injured, one seriously, in a crash involving three cars in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale - and police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it.

The incident took place on the A4046 bypass last Saturday, July 6, at around 1.30pm, and involved a red Suzuki Swift, a silver Ford Fiesta and a silver Hyundai IX35.

The passenger of the Suzuki Swift, who died the following day at the University Of Wales Hospital in Cardiff has been named by Gwent Police as 65-year-old Shirley Culleton from the Cwmbran area.

The driver of the Suzuki Swift, a 67-year-old man from the Cwmbran area, remains in a serious condition at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 69-year-old man from the Blaina area sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 51-year-old man from the Tredegar area, was taken to Prince Charles Hospital. Merthyr Tydfil, with minor injuries. He has since been discharged.

Gwent Police want to hear from motorists who used the A4046 between 1.15pm and 1.30pm last Saturday. Those with dash cams are asked to check any footage from that period.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have further information, is asked to telephone 101, quoting log number 269 06/07/2019.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.