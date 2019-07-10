THERE is "a very real crisis facing bus services" in Wales, with people struggling to get to vital appointments, a Gwent AM has said.

Speaking in the Assembly, Blaenau Gwent's Alun Davies said constituents had told him a lack of public transport links had made it difficult to get to vital public services.

"There's a very real crisis facing bus services, particularly in my constituency, in Blaenau Gwent, where people tell me that they can no longer reach key services, whether it's an opticians or a hospital appointment," he said.

"They cannot reach the shops, they cannot reach local training or job opportunities, because the bus services simply do not exist, which enable them to lead their lives."

Addressing Trefnydd - or leader of the house - Rebecca Evans, he said: "I would appreciate a statement from government on how the government can support local people in accessing these services and support local bus services."

Ms Evans replied that bus services are "an important priority area for Welsh Government".