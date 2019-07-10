THE first residents of a newly developed affordable housing complex in Torfaen have moved in to their new homes.

Bron Afon Community Housing have built seven affordable homes at Mill Road in Pontnewynydd, Pontypool.

The complex comprises five two-bed houses and two one-bed flats.

The project was funded by a grant from the Welsh Government.

Alan Brunt, chief executive at Bron Afon, said: “I’m so proud that this new development continues our track record of providing much needed, high quality homes in Torfaen.

“It’s thanks to funding from Welsh Government that we are able to invest in these building projects, which will help us meet our target of creating 450 homes by 2023.”

Julie James, minister for housing and local government, said: “This Welsh Government investment of more than £500,000 has helped to create seven new affordable homes and will help to contribute to wider regeneration work going on locally.

“They will also contribute towards our commitment to build 20,000 affordable homes during this Assembly term."