THE 40-year-old man who died at New Tredegar Rugby Club on Saturday, July 6 has been named.

Kerry Morgan was from the New Tredegar area, and his family have released a tribute in his memory.

“We are heartbroken, he was our life and the love of my life. He was the most wonderful, kind and loving husband and father," reads family statement.

"He was the best dada in the world. He will be with us every day, always in our hearts and missed dearly. We love you to infinity.”

Gwent Police were called to a report of an altercation at the rugby club at 11.45pm on Saturday.

Mr Morgan was found unconscious by officers, who performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Two men, aged 41 and 61, from the Caerphilly area, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released under investigation.

Anyone was in the area at the time and has information about the incident is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 620 6/7/19.

Alternatively, send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.