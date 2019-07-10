Here's the latest Argus column by Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay:

THIS year’s Armed Forces Day was as well supported as usual by the people of Monmouth who lined the streets to show their appreciation for our brave veterans.

This year I was pleased to take part in a World War One peace procession through the town, setting off from the Monnow Bridge and ending at the Shire Hall.

The procession followed a walk earlier in the day from the historic bridge to the site of Monmouth’s former Troy Railway Station – in memory of the journey made a century ago by so many of the town’s young men as they headed off to the Great War.

MORE NEWS:

The day was a fitting reminder of all those loyal service personnel who gave their lives so that future generations could live in peace and freedom. We should not forget them and the sacrifices they made.

I was also delighted to be able to attend the recent official opening of Monmouth Comprehensive School’s breathtaking new building.

Monmouthshire County Council has committed to replacing all secondary schools and has already completed two new schools.

Hopefully work on the remaining two schools in Abergavenny and Chepstow will be underway before too long.

All the guests invited to the event were delighted to see the new building completed and enjoyed a musical performance by some of the pupils.

Funding for the school has been provided by the local authority and the Welsh Government through the 21st Century Schools programme.

This is a great example of what can be achieved when different levels of government work together.

As a result of this hard work, the town now has a new landmark building which will serve the local community for many years to come.

Finally I’d like to pay tribute to Rev Richard Pain who has just retired from his ministry role as the 10th Bishop of Monmouth.

It’s been a privilege to get to know Richard over the last six years as Bishop and prior to that during his time as priest at Monmouth’s St Mary’s Church.

In a thought-provoking sermon at his recent retirement service at Abergavenny’s St. Mary’s Priory Church, the Bishop spoke movingly about the role of spirituality as a means of lifting us up by actually making us more human.

In an increasingly turbulent and fractious world it’s more important than ever that we focus on what unites us rather than divides us as people.