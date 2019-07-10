SOME schools in Gwent are relaxing their uniform policies to take account of the hot weather.

Although temperatures are not expected to reach the highs two weeks ago, the Met Office is forecasting temperatures of more than 20C for the remainder of the week.

Both Risca Community Comprehensive School and St Julian's School are among the schools to adopt the policy.

Risca headteacher John Kendall said: "It is a policy that we have used before. It just makes sense, it's a sensible thing to do.

"We want the children to be comfortable. It isn't incredibly hot at the moment but in a school building which is more than 40 years old with no air conditioning it can get quite hot in the classrooms.

"By giving them the choice to wear their PE kit, it still keeps them wearing a uniform - but it gives them the option to wear shorts or a lighter shirt.

"We hope the children appreciate this and the decision seems to have gone down well on social media.

"We do have a dress code for staff, and this decision means that they can wear slightly less formal clothes as well.

"It wasn't a hard decision to make. We try to be practical and have a common sense approach."

Some primary schools in Monmouthshire have also relaxed their uniform police for extreme hot weather.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "Primary school uniform remains the same, pupils are able to wear tailored shorts and summer uniform dresses.

"King Henry VIII School is currently advising pupils to take care in the sun, pupils are encouraged to wear sun hat for breaks, blazers remain optional for the rest of term. In extreme weather the school is flexible to the uniform policy and has in recent days allowed pupils to wear PE Kit to school or wear normal school uniform without their tie or blazer.

"Chepstow School uniform remains the same but would be flexible of their uniform policy if faced with extreme weather conditions.

"All our schools encourage pupils to be sun safe, urging parents to apply sun protection before school, pupils can wear summer hats and bring water to school to stay hydrated."

Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen councils said that it was up to the individual schools to make a decision on uniform policy.