THE end of the school year is fast approaching and Year 11 pupils across Gwent have been marking the end of their school life with their proms.
We will be marking the occasion with a special picture supplement in the South Wales Argus later this month.
READ MORE:
- Off-road biker makes 'horror film' discovery while cycling forest trail
- Residents concern over Monmouthshire road described as a 'motorbike playground'
- New rules will require schools to keep the cost of uniform down
If you have images from your 2019 prom, you can send them in to be featured.
Photos of pupils under the age of 16 will need to come with parental consent.
Please include details of the school and where and when the prom was held, and e-mail to elizabeth.birt@newsquest.co.uk
The deadline for images is Friday July 19.