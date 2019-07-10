A MODERN slavery victim who was being exploited by Newport’s criminal underworld was found by police with a Taser stun gun hidden under his bed.

It emerged that the “vulnerable” teenager, who was being sentenced for possessing a prohibited weapon, was being controlled by a gang.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how work was now under way through the authorities to enable him to be moved away from the area to “escape their clutches”.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Prosecutor Byron Broadstock said police discovered the Taser during a search of the defendant’s home in Newport.

He told the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, that: “It was a rechargeable stun gun in good condition. It was found under his bed.

“This type of weapon discharges a high voltage of electricity into the victim when pressed against them.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon.

The teenager, who was represented by Ben Waters, had, the court heard, “repeatedly been coerced into criminal activity”.

There are attempts under way to “try and find him accommodation out of the area” and he was being “assessed by the modern slavery unit”.

The judge said of the defendant: “Others have taken advantage of him and used him to engage in criminal activity.”

She said efforts were being made so that the young man could “escape the clutches of those who wish to exploit him”.

The teenager had already spent some months in custody on remand after admitting the offence.

He was sentenced to a 12-month youth rehabilitation order and a 12-week curfew.