A BUSINESS which is acting as a drop-off point for our foodbank appeal has collected bags full of food for the city's most vulnerable.

Newport Market-based X-Clusive Jewellery was one of many businesses to answer our SOS call.

And people from across Gwent have since dropped off more than seven bags of food to the business.

Owner Annette Farmer said she is "really pleased" with the donations.

She said: "It is fantastic that lots of people are supporting the appeal to help those who need it.

"We received all sorts of food from the public.

"We visited the centre on Tuesday to drop off the food. They were really pleased with what we had."

She added: "I know that the foodbank is short of coffee donations so I'm going to buy some."

(Jon Slocombe calculating the amount that has been donated.)

MORE NEWS:

Manager Jon Slocombe thanked the public and Mrs Farmer for their generosity, saying: "It was a pleasure to meet Annette who has kindly offered to be a collection point for Newport Foodbank.

"Having had a quick tour and gaining an understanding of how we operate she has kindly offered ongoing support.

"Thanks to all who have contributed."

Items needed by Newport Foodbank include: Tinned fish, coffee, tinned fruit, milk, rice pudding, custard, tinned tomatoes and toiletries.

Items can also be taken to McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar and Baneswell Social Club everyday. Barnabas Arts House will be open every Tuesday to Friday and X-Clusive Jewellery will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm to receive donations.

If you would like to donate any of the above, you can visit Newport Foodbank along Corn Street on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.