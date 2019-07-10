A GWENT man renowned for his portraits of boxing world champions has been named as the official artist of a hall of fame in the USA, that is dedicated to the sport.

Pat Killian, from Newbridge, said he is honoured to have been named as the official artist of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, after producing artwork for its third induction ceremony.

The former boxer turned artist has become known for his work, in which he has committed to canvas paintings of some of the sport’s greatest moments and fighters. He recently exhibited his work at the Terence Crawford v Amir Khan fight in New York.

His work has also enabled him to meet iconic boxers including Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Mike Tyson.

(Bernard Hopkins with his painting at the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony. Picture: Don P Hurley)

Last month, Mr Killian flew to New Jersey for the third induction event for the Atlantic City Hall of Fame, painting each of the eight fighters inducted into the Hall of Fame. He also painted a picture of all the fighters together.

The event saw 19 inductees honoured across three categories - fighters, trainers and cut men, and special contributors.

The inductees included: Bernard Hopkins, former world middleweight and light heavyweight champion; Roberto Duran, four-weight world champion (lightweight, welterweight, light middleweight and middleweight); thyree-weight world champion Iran Barkley (middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight); and Tim Witherspoon (two-time world heavyweight champion).

“It was a fantastic event and it was fantastic to be a part of it," said Mr Killian.

“It’s nice as well to see your artwork on the front of the official programme.

(Iran Barkley receiving his painting from Pat Killian at the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony. Picture: Don P Hurley.)

“I produced a piece for all the fighters that were being inducted this year. I met the guys before the ceremony and then presented them with my artwork at the ceremony.

“All of the fighters had a big part of their careers in Atlantic City, and when they were inducted they gave a speech about what the city meant to them.

“I was commissioned to do some of the pieces last year, and was asked to come back this year.

“This year the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame president Ray McCline asked me to be the official artist of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.”