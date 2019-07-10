RESIDENTS have praised a businessman for his help in removing a burnt-out car from a Torfaen beauty spot.

The residents feared the car, dumped next to Cwmlickey Pond, at Upper Race, near Pontypool, would contaminate the water.

They contacted Pontypool-based building contractor Adrian Waters for help removing the car before it slipped in to the pond.

Alan and David Williams, from AP Waters Building Contractors Ltd, removed the car from the site with heavy machinery and a flatbed lorry.

“It would have contaminated the water. I didn’t want to see it spoiled, so I messaged Adrian asking him, a bit tongue-in-cheek, whether he could help us out," said resident Gareth Herbert.

“Adrian is my cousin, and we used to play in the area as our grandparents had a bungalow nearby.

“He said he would see what he could do.

“It took the best part of a day for the two men.

“Adrian didn’t have to do it and without him we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Torfaen Litter Champion Ron Ford added: “Torfaen Litter Champions were very grateful for Adrian Waters’ help and generosity in supplying labour and all the equipment to avert a contamination of the Cwmlickey Lido.”