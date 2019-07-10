MORE than £2,000 worth of items were stolen from seven sheds and garages in a Gwent town in just 90 minutes.

Fishing equipment and tools were among the items taken from the buildings in the Cobden Place and Cobden Street area of Cross Keys.

The incidents happened between 5.45am and 7.15am on Wednesday July 3.

Gwent Police believe the burglaries were carried out by two men. One wore a dark hooded top with white stripes down the sleeves and the second wore all black clothing.

Officers would like anyone with any information to come forward.

They are particularly looking for three men who were seen walking in the area at separate times during the 90-minute period.

Two were walking their dogs and the third was carrying a shoulder bag. Gwent Police stress that this trio are not in trouble or suspected to be involved, but could potentially have seen or heard something that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to telephone 101, quoting log number 63 3/7/19.

Alternatively, send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Gwent Police has also provided some advice to help prevent similar break-ins:

Take a look at your shed or garage and think how would a thief break in to it. It is worth having a good padlock on the door with no exposed screws. Pay attention to hinges, as these are sometimes easily removable. If you have windows then these could be vulnerable unless they’re secured with wire mesh or grills. And importantly, keep it locked at all times.

Consider a battery-operated shed alarm. They look low key but they respond to movement or door contact with an extremely loud siren.

Don’t give them the opportunity or the tools to commit a crime. Lock everything away securely. Tools can be locked inside a locker or box or secured with a chain. Secure your bike to the ground or a lockable stand within a locked shed or garage.

It’s always worth draping an old sheet or blanket over the top of mowers or bikes to keep them covered from view.

Although it might sound like stating the obvious, never leave your garage or shed door unlocked if you are not around, even just for a short period of time.