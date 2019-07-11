GWENT chartered financial advisor Della Tew has been recognised for her excellence as a financial planner with a top industry award.

Della is employed as an independent financial adviser with Newport-based Kymin Financial Planners.

She was named Financial Adviser of the Year in Wales in the coveted Professional Adviser Women in Financial Advice Awards 2019.

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Financial Planners Della, aged 60, who lives in Blackwood, advises on all aspects of financial planning and specialises in later-life clients.

Della said: “I am thrilled to have been recognised by this award.

"Women are still under represented in financial services although it’s a great deal better these days than it was when I started in the industry 30 years ago.

“These awards and others like them are really important as they shine a light on women and highlight the changes taking place for the better in the industry, especially for women and girls, which is good.”

Della said she would be honoured to be regarded as a role model for other females looking to break into and progress in the traditionally male-dominated financial services industry.

“I’d like to encourage more women and girls to not just get a job in the financial services but to aim high and build a career in the industry. Women have some particular soft, professional and empathetic skills, which they can bring to the job.”

Kymin managing director Robin Hall said: “The award is richly deserved. Della has been with us almost three years and in that time has developed a special bond with new and existing clients. She has proved to be an invaluable asset to Kymin.”

Away from work Della is a keen walker, gardener and outdoor enthusiast who practices yoga, enjoys art, keeps chickens and grows vegetables.

Kymin is supporting the South Wales Argus Business Awards for the second year running by sponsoring the Small Business of the Year category.