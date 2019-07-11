A FAMILY run diner offering an exclusively gluten-free menu has opened its doors.

245 Lewis’ Diner has opened on Corporation Road in Newport, in a building which was formerly Lotus Fish Bar but has undergone a huge refurbishment.

(Before and after)

The venture serves only gluten free and homemade food.

Along with gluten-free fish and chips, 245 Lewis’ Diner will provide breakfast, salads, sandwiches and more, with all meat cooked in a separate fryer to the fish and chips.

The family-run business is owned by Linda Lewis, who will be working alongside Ceri and Thomas Lewis.

They attended a course at the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the official body that represents the fish and chip industry, to ensure that they can provide the best quality of food to their customers.

Linda Lewis, who is coeliac, said: “All our food is gluten-free and we attended a NFFF course to make sure our knowledge and skills are up to date.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this a possibility.

“We’ve had a few hiccups along the way, but everything is great now.”

The diner, which offers the option to eat-in or take-away, opened on Monday July 8.

(Before and after)

“I was a bit nervous and couldn’t sleep the night before we opened,” added Linda Lewis.

“It’s coming along now though as we get more practice; it’s been a fun and exciting journey.

“We make everything fresh to order and avoid using preservatives.

"All of our customers have been absolutely amazing and so patient with us.

“A few people who are coeliac have come in very excited that they’re able to sit down and enjoy some nice food without worrying about what’s in it.

“People can’t believe how the building has been transformed; we’re very happy with it.”

245 Lewis’ Diner is currently open from 8am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 2pm on Saturdays, but these opening times are subject to change.

You can find the diner on Facebook @245lewisdiner or get in touch with them on 01633 357100 or e-mail them on lewisdiner245@yahoo.com