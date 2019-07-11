THE centre of Monmouth could be made more “pedestrian-friendly” under proposed plans to improve Agincourt Square and Monnow Street.

The proposals, according to Monmouthshire County Council, are aimed at creating a public space where pedestrians are welcomed.

Designs will transform the area into a historic, cultural destination, the council added.

While the plans will focus on improving the town centre for pedestrians, the council said traffic would not cease flowing, but would instead be managed ‘to improve accessibility and safety’.

Shops and businesses would be supported by the local authority, during the construction period, to ensure the town ‘continues to be a popular choice for residents and visitors to shop local’, the local authority added.

Next week, the town’s residents are invited to attend a public exhibition of the plans, as well as two engagement sessions, at the Shire Hall.

Cllr Jane Pratt, Monmouthshire council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “This is an exciting development for the town of Monmouth and will provide residents and visitors with a safer space to walk through to socialise and shop. I encourage residents to attend a drop-in session to better understand what is proposed and what we and our partners hope to achieve.”

The local authority has acquired £450,000 of Welsh Government funding to enhance the scheme. This is in addition to £90,000 from the Monmouthshire County Council highways budget, and £45,000 from Monmouth Town Council.

The first engagement session will be held at the Shire Hall on Tuesday, July 16, 9am-7pm; with in-depth presentations taking place at 10am, 12pm, 4pm, and 6pm.

A second engagement session will be held at the Shire Hall on Saturday, July 20, 9am-1pm; with in-depth presentations taking place at 10am and 12pm.

The presentations will look at the proposed design, street layouts, timescales and more information about the funding streams.

Residents can also share their thoughts on the proposals via an online survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GJ8Z9F7