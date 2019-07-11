SIX drug dealers are facing lengthy prison sentences after they pleaded guilty to trafficking class A drugs following a recent Gwent Police crackdown on organised crime.

Ashley Morgan, aged 18, of Ringwood Hill, Ringwood, Newport, Dewi Thomas, aged 20, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, Sakhawat Ali, aged 21, of Trinity Place, Pill, Newport, Shane Carter, 46, of no fixed abode, Francesca Butt, aged 39, of Walter Conway Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar and Damian Hall, aged 44, of Meadow Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, admitted various offences.

At Cardiff Crown Court, the five men and one woman accepted being involved in either supplying heroin or cocaine when they appeared before Judge Nicola Jones.

In the cases of Carter and Butt, it included both.

The six were arrested as part of Operation Dynamic, a major exercise involving around 180 specialist officers in a series of dawn raids across the Gwent Police area last month.

Officers searched properties in Newport, Blaenavon, Cwmbran, Pontypool, Abertillery, Rhymney, Hengoed, Trelewis, Nelson, Bargoed, Pontlottyn, Oakdale, Pontllanfraith and Newbridge.

Morgan, who was represented by Ben Waters, pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine.

He also admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to supply a specimen for a blood test, driving with no insurance and handling stolen goods.

Morgan was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on July 22.

Thomas, represented by Owen Williams, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

There was no application for bail and he too is set to be sentenced on July 22.

Ali pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine.

His barrister Hashim Salmman asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared for his client who he said has no previous convictions for drug offences.

Ali was remanded in custody and is expected to be sentenced on July 23.

Carter, represented by Andrew Taylor, admitted supplying heroin and cocaine.

The defendant was remanded in custody and his sentence date was fixed for August 16.

Hall, who was represented by Julia Cox, admitted supplying heroin.

The court heard he had no previous convictions for trafficking drugs and a pre-sentence report will be prepared on his behalf.

His sentence is due to take place on August 13 and he was remanded in custody.

Butt, who wept throughout her hearing, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin and cocaine.

Her barrister Clare Wilks said her client had no previous convictions for drugs and an application for a pre-sentence report was made.

Butt was the only defendant to be released on bail and her sentence was also adjourned to August 13.

The prosecution was represented by Gareth James and Byron Broadstock.

Judge Jones warned the defendants they are facing custodial sentences.

More defendants charged with similar drug offences as part of Operation Dynamic are due to appear in court later this month.