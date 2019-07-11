GWENT Police are appealing for information after windows at Ringland Primary were smashed over the weekend.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the evening of Saturday, July 6.

Jack Purser, who lives in the area, said: “The problem is the school’s security isn’t great, you can get into the grounds very easy.

“As a neighbour to the school I feel they need higher fences, for security reasons.

“We have children who go to that school, and we really like how good they are with the kids and it’s a shame this has happened.

“It’s not fair on the school or the residents of the area.”

Police received a report of criminal damage to Ringland Primary School in Newport at 8:45am on Monday, July 8.

Officers have since attended the school and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 83 of 8/7/19.