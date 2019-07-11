FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle an a deliberate hedge fire on a street in Rhiwderin this morning.

Residents on Caerphilly Close woke up to find a tree and hedgerow on fire at the bottom of their gardens.

It's the latest in a series of fires in the same area, according to one resident.

"We were woken up by a neighbour at about 4.40am," said Gareth Davis.

"They had heard the cracking of wood, and got out of bed and called the fire brigade while knocking on people's doors to wake us up.

(Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: Gareth Davis)

"There was one at the back of our garden, and one at our neighbour's hedgerow about 60 yards away. They must have been separate fires as they can't have spread like that.

"If it had spread to the shed it could have easily gone up and spread to a nearby car or another property.

"The whole of our street is covered in ash. It's like we've had a dusting of snow. There are embers everywhere.

READ MORE:

"There's been quite a few in the area recently. There was another on July 2 about 100 yards away, one by the Friendly Fox pub in June, and one in the waste ground and trees next to Pentrepoeth Primary a few months back. All within a 200 yard radius.

"We just hope that they don't progress to something more serious, like a car or a house.

"We are hoping anyone with any information comes forward to the police."

(The impact of the fire in Rhiwderin. Picture: Gareth Davis)

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 4.37am we received a call from Caerphilly Close in Rhiwderin, with reports of a tree on fire.

"A crew from Duffryn attended.

"A stop message was received at 5.11am.

"The fire is thought to have been deliberate, and the police have been informed."

Gwent police have been contacted for comment.