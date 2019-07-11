TWO women from Caerphilly have been reported as missing after not being seen since Monday.

Leanne Harris, 40, and Abbie Williams, 47, were last seen at about 4.45pm on Monday, July 8 in the Trethomas area and haven’t been seen since.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Both women have connections with the Newport area and we have reason to believe that may be together.

"Leanne is described as white, 5ft 8 in height, of large build with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a light beige top, trainers and carrying a black bag.

"Abbie is described as white, 5ft 4 in height, of medium build with brown hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black long sleeved t-shirt, grey leggings and black trainers. She was also carrying a beige and brown bag.

"Anyone with any information relating to their whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log number 519 of 8/7/19. You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."