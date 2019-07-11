A CAR fire has stopped traffic on the Second Severn Crossing coming into Wales.

According to traffic monitors, a car towing a caravan caught fire on the westbound side of the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

The vehicle, a white and silver Mitsubishi, was englufed in flames by the time emergency services arrived on the scene.

Fire crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) and Gwent Police officers attended the incident.

No-one is reported to have been injured at this time.

All lanes were stopped initially, but it has been reported that all but one lane is now reopen.

The incident caused stationary traffic and long delays from J22 M49 to J23 M48.

The full SWFRS statement read: "At approximately 11:48am on Thursday, 11th of July 2019, we received reports of a vehicle fire on the Second Severn Crossing on the M4 Westbound.

"A crew from Caldicot attended the scene and assisted in extinguishing the fire. A stop message was received at 12:35pm."

A spokesperson fro Gwent Police said in a statement: "At approximately 11.50am this morning, we received reports of a car fire on the westbound carriageway of the M4 shortly after the Prince of Wales Bridge.

"A white and silver Mitsubishi vehicle, towing a trailer, was well alight when officers attended but its occupants had already exited. The fire was extinguished.

"The road was partly blocked westbound, to allow for recovery."