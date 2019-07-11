CORONER John Gittins has said he is concerned not enough has been done by the Welsh Government to ensure help and support is given to ministers who are removed from office.

He made the comment as he concluded the death of politician Carl Sargeant was suicide.

Alyn and Deeside AM Mr Sargeant, 49, was found hanged at his home in Connah's Quay on November 7 2017, four days after he was sacked from his job as cabinet secretary for communities and children by then first minister Carwyn Jones after claims he groped and touched women.



Concluding the inquest at Ruthin County Hall on Thursday, senior coroner for North Wales (East and Central) John Gittins said: "I'm concerned that not enough has been done by the Welsh Government to ensure that in the future, regardless of who is first minister, consideration is given to providing clear channels of support and help to persons who lose their positions from office and whose removals will attract significant media interest and intrusion into their private lives."



As he began delivering his conclusions, Mr Gittins told the court: "The twists and turns of the journey at times along the murkiest paths into the world of politics has been a challenge.



"Anyone hoping for a glowing vindication of Carl Sargeant or a damning vilification of Carwyn Jones, or indeed vice versa, will be sorely disappointed."