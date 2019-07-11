THIS Sunday, road closures will be in effect for the return of the annual Mic Morris 10K.

The race is held in memory of Mic Morris, a police officer and British international middle distance runner from Pontypool who died aged just 24 during a training run in 1983.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, July 14, starting in Blaenavon at 9am.

The route follows along Cwmavon Road until it diverts off via Old Road/Limekiln Road, continuing along a closed road route to the finish line in Pontypool Park.

The following roads will be closed from 8am until 11.30am:

A4043 Cwmavon Road from the junction of Prince Street and New William Street in Blaenavon to Old Road in Abersychan.

Old Road.

Limekiln Road.

Freeholdland Road.

George Street.

Mill Road.

Hospital Road.

The northern section of Osbourne Road to its junction with Riverside.

Riverside.

Park Road leading up to Penygarn Road.

Event organiser Ben Jeffries said: “I apologise in advance to anyone inconvenienced by the road closures but hope the advance notice for this established event allows residents to make alternative arrangements during the small window of closure.

“We will reopen roads earlier if it’s possible and safe for runners to do so.

“Anyone whose travel or caring responsibilities could be affected by the closures should contact Torfaen’s sports development team on 01633 628936 as soon as possible so arrangements can be made with the team who are managing our traffic management arrangements.

“All the emergency services and local care providers have been notified and arrangements are in place to allow emergency vehicles and carers with ID to cross the roads without delay should they need to attend an incident or a client.”

Entries for the race are now closed.

A return shuttle bus will be available from the car park at Pontypool Active Living Centre to Blaenavon on the day – but must be booked in advance when booking places for the event.

Participants will receive a goody bag at the finish line which will include a medal, T-shirt, water and banana.

The leader of Torfaen council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said: “The Mic Morris 10K is an extremely popular event with runners of all ages and abilities taking part.

“The event has been growing every year and is always well-supported by the local community who turn out to cheer on the runners.

“With a reputation for personal best times, runners are known to come from far and wide with runners from the USA, Canada and Australia all taking part in 2018.”