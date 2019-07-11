An award-winning comedian is embarking on his last ever stand-up tour - and will be making a stop in Monmouth.

Stewart Francis – who has starred in Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, and Crackerjack – is all set to head off…into the Punset.

Mr Francis has received international acclaim in the US and Canada, along with the UK and Ireland.

Craig Ferguson, of Late Late Show on CBS, has described him as 'one of the funniest comedians in the world.'

His beast of a goodbye tour kicked off last year and, with more tour dates added due to huge demand, has plenty more puns in store culminating with his last ever performance, in London, on December 7.

READ MORE:

Winner of Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe, this hugely successful one liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the last decade.

This is thanks to his ‘perfectly crafted gags’ and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.

Now it’s time to sit back and enjoy his excellent jokes for the last time, on the last leg of his farewell tour, suitable for ages 16+.

Steward Francis: Into the Punset will roll into Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre on Friday November 29 from 8pm.

Ahead of this, the comic will bring his farewell tour to Bristol Old Vic on Sunday October 27 from 8pm.

To book tickets, or check out the full list of tour dates, visit

livenation.co.uk/artist/stewart-francis-tickets