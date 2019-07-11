Preparations are well and truly underway for Big Splash to take over the streets of Newport next week.

The city’s free family festival returns on Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 21, choc-a-bloc with activities, entertainment and more.

John Frost Square and Usk Plaza will become a giant stage for the big, the bonkers and the brilliant as part of Friars Walk Zone sponsored by Newport shopping centre Friars Walk.

Here is a sneak peek at some of the very exciting acts that will be entertaining you over the Big Splash weekend.

(Whimsy by Krystal Lowe. Picture: Sleepy Robot Photography)

Whimsy, by Krystal Lowe, is a beautiful dance-theatre story piece about a girl who sees beauty in everything around her – from the shining sun to the bright green moss – but wonders how she can compare.

Through an imaginative adventure she comes to see the beauty in herself.

(The Jukeboxes)

Music fans won’t want to miss Bootworks Theatre’s The JukeBoxes!

Two beautiful 1950’s Jukeboxes sit side-by-side spring to life to re-create classic pop music videos in a lip-syncing musical medley.

Using props, masks, puppets and a terrible selection of wigs, the duo animate some of our favourite celebrity popstars from past and present.

Come along and sing and dance along with the show!

(What The Tortoise Taught Us by The Flying Buttresses)

What the Tortoise Taught Us, by the Flying Buttresses, brings the Big Splash life lessons from the wisest creature on the planet: a giant tortoise!

Meet Zelva, the beautiful giant tortoise. Walk side by side with this awesome reptile, feed her, stroke her and be inspired by a close-up encounter with one of nature’s most shy creatures.

Lettuce hope she comes out of her shell!

(Picture: AW1000/Pixabay)

The Last Post is here! But who is it for? And what is inside?

Find out in Kristoffer Hubball’s brand new piece, commissioned by The Riverfront especially for the festival, and be part of history as humanities last ever letter is delivered.

Performed by two clowns, The Last Post is a surreal, playful, interactive theatrical experience, exploring what it means to communicate at a time when the world needs friendship the most.

(Dad Dancing by Bongo Bolero. Picture: Adam Balcomb)

How about some terrible dancing? Dick Danger will be dancing like no-one is watching... and it’s possible that those who are watching may just wish they weren’t!

Dad Dancing, by Bongo Bolero, will include juggling, cheesy gags and a precarious chair stack to be conquered!

(The Big Balloon Show)

Friars Walk Zone will also have giant balloon sculptures set to an 80s soundtrack from Dizzy O’Dare and The Giant Balloon Show, plus a quick change hula hooping extravaganza in Wonder Woman by Interstellar Productions.

(Defying Gravity. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Plus, youngsters from Newport’s very own cheerleading, dance and performance academy, Defying Gravity, will showcase their talents. This zone certainly has something for everyone!

