The South Wales Argus business team held its regular networking event in Newport newest hotel.

Newport Central Hotel, High Street, Newport, officially opened only a few weeks ago and the business networking event was one of the first of its kind to be held at the venue.

Business people from Newport and beyond attended the meeting, which was hosted by South Wales Argus business editor Jo Barnes.

Guest speaker was Ron Griffiths, of Cwmbran-based RPS Technology Solutions, who explained about changes coming in the world of telecommunications and how businesses should be thinking about changing their telephone systems now rather than leave it until the changes come into force in five years time.

He also highlighted the money businesses using old technology could potentially be losing due to missed or unanswered calls.

Jessica Marsh, who runs the new hotel, then gave some of those present a tour of the new facilities.

The South Wales Argus holds a business networking event every two months to coincide with the publication of its magazine The Business.

Venues have included the Riverfront, The Pod, Hortons Coffee House, the Riverside Sportsbar and Kitchen and Newport Indoor Market.

Business editor Jo Barnes said: "We are keen to show off some of the great businesses we have here in Newport and surrounding area. The networking events have been a huge success and we look forward to hosting our next one, which will take place in September.

"If you are a business in the Newport region and would like to us to come to you for one of our events please get in touch. It is important that we shout about what is out there - many of the people who came along to the most recent event at Newport Central Hotel didn't realise it was open for business. By holding our events across the area, we can help shine a light of what is happening in our area."