TICKETS have gone on sale for Izzyfest - a festival created to tick a wish off a dying teenager's bucket list.

Izzy Withers, a 17-year-old from Risca, has an inoperable brain tumour.

One of her dreams is to attend a music festival.

On Sunday, August 4, that dream will come true with Izzyfest hitting Pandy Park in Crosskeys.

A handful of the days events and musical line-up have been revealed, with a wide range of acts to suit everyone.

If you love the 70’s, 80’s and/or 90’s then Rockhouse will be the band for you. They will be playing a set filled with covers of all your favourite ‘golden oldies’.

Newbridge’s very own Esme Cheadle will be taking part. The 18-year-old fluent Welsh speaker will be performing a one-off set of Disney songs and musical classics, tying into Izzy’s love of musicals.

Kaysha Louvain is another name to be added to the bill from Newbridge. The singer-songwriter is also in two bands, an original called Patronus and a cover band called The Click. She will be performing a mix of original songs and covers.

Izzyfest organiser Jayne Jeremiah said that The Strip Lights were one of the first to approach her offering their time. Their aim is to get attendees dancing the day away with a mixture of rock, pop and funk.

Arcade So 80’s will be bringing some more nostalgia with a set jam-packed with the best hits from the time.

Full Dark No Stars will be performing a range of covers.

Welsh musical icon Tom Jones will be descending on Izzyfest in the form of Robb Dee, one of the world’s best Tom Jones tribute acts. It’s not unusual to be excited about this one.

Another act to fall into place due to Izzy’s love of musicals is West End star Dave Wickenden. He starred in hit West End show Buddy the Musical and will be performing on the Main Stage at Izzyfest.

Welsh pop/R&B artist Iago will also be taking to the stage. He is a BBC Welsh A-lister and charted on the Billboard Top 100 dance chart in 2017 for five weeks with debut single ‘I Think I Love You’. He has also collaborated with Phonat, who has been named as one of Skrillex’s favourite producers.

Also appearing at the festival will be Bradley Hunt, who was a contestant on ITV’s The X Factor back in 2016 as part of Bratavio, who reached the live shows under the guidance of Louis Walsh. Akeem Griffiths, runner up on 2018’s Big Brother will be a special guest compere throughout the day.

If you like magic, then Adam James Reeves is the man to find at Izzyfest, he will be wandering the site, performing tricks to wow the crowds.

There will be plenty of stalls, fun mascots and entertainment throughout the day and night. Everything kicks off at midday with the outside part of the event finishing at 8.30pm and the final two bands performing in the clubhouse.

More acts are set to be announced in due course.

(Izzyfest will be held at Crosskeys RFC on Sunday, August 4)

Izzyfest has been quickly organised by the team behind Glastonselfy. They have a total of four weeks from the start to set it up and have been overwhelmed by the response from the community. The day will be held for Izzy and proceeds will go to Teenage Cancer Trust and Ty Hafan, who are currently looking after Izzy.

Tickets are priced at £10 for an adult if bought in advance and will be £15 on the gate. Children under 16 will be admitted for free as long as they are with a paying adult.