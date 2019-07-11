A MOTORCYCLIST has been left with ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries after a crash.

As previously reported by South Wales Argus, a crash took place on the A467, between Abertillery and Blaina, on Saturday July 6.

The crash involved a car and motorbike and led to the closure of the A467 in both directions between Castle Street in Abertillery and Station Road in Blaina.

South Wales Argus contacted Gwent Police on Sunday, July 7, to ask for an update on the situation.

Today (June 11) Gwent Police confirmed: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A467 near Roseheyworth Road, between Abertillery and Blaina, at approximately 11.25am on Saturday July 6.

“A motorcycle and a car collided. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Southmead Hospital, Bristol, by air ambulance for treatment.

“Their injuries are described as serious and potentially life-changing.

“The road was closed while officers dealt with the people and vehicles involved.”