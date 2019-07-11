UPDATE 8.20pm: Traffic reports are showing that lane one has now been re-opened.

UPDATE 8.04pm: Trapped traffic is moving slowly past the scene, but is still queuing back much of the length of the Severn Bridge.

The situation is being complicated by a broken down car in lane one that emergency services are trying to clear.

UPDATE 7.45pm: Several ambulances and fire crews have been - and remain - at the scene of the crash which involves a number of vehicles

Traffic that has been stuck behind the incident is being allowed by in lane one.

A diversion is in place too, for traffic coming into Wales, via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

UPDATE 7.39pm:

Queuing traffic westbound on the Severn Bridge. Picture - Highways England

UPDATE 7.33pm: It is understood that the incident happened at shortly after 6pm.

Work has been going on for some time to clear the wreckage, and Highways England has apologised to those who were stuck behind the incident.

A MULTI-vehicle accident has closed the M48 Severn Bridge westbound into Wales.

It is understood that one person is trapped in wreckage.

Traffic cameras show that multiple cars have collided, according to AA Travel. Emergency services are at the scene.

The incident has happened towards the Chepstow side of the bridge and some traffic is queuing in the wake of the crash.