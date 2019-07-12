Dickinson’s Real Deal is coming to Newport later this month.

ITV’s hit Antiques Show, Real Deal, presented by David Dickinson, is looking for local people to cash in their antiques and valuables.

They'll be on the road to Newport on Saturday July 20.

David Dickinson said: "It’s great to bring the show to Newport.

"People of Newport come along and get the Real Deal!"

Dickinson’s Real Deal is currently one of the most popular daytime shows on ITV and is regularly watched by more than one million people.

Back for a sixteenth series, David Dickinson and the dealers are travelling around the country looking for some more bobby dazzlers brought in by members of the public!

If you want to sell your goods, but only for the right price, David and the dealers are going to be at Newport Christchurch Centre in Newport on Saturday July 20.

The doors will be open between 8am and 5pm with all welcome to bring along their antique and collectables.

A team of independent valuers will be offering free advice on all items brought along on the day.

Admission is free and you do not need to book a place or a ticket, but you will have to bring along photo ID.