THE recently appointed president of Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales – spoke about the special role museums can play in Wales’ future during a visit to Big Pit National Coal Museum.

Following his appointment, Roger Lewis visited the Pithead Baths exhibition, had lunch in the Miners’ Canteen and experienced the famous Underground Tour where he met several of the miner guides.

He said: “This is a great honour and I am acutely aware of the significant responsibility of this important office.

“I am passionate about the special place our great cultural organisations occupy within the lives of the people of Wales.

“They play a unique role to inspire us and encourage us and to challenge our perceptions of the surrounding world for the greater good.

“They can provide the glue to bond our communities together.

“National Museum Wales sites are magical places, which embody all these values.

“Together they can help encourage us all to build a better Wales, celebrating our past and most importantly help us shape our future.

“I will do all I can to ensure this vitally important institution thrives and prospers for all of the people of Wales. We have such a wide-ranging audience – but access to excellence is something that Amgueddfa Cymru can deliver to all of our audiences on a significant scale.”