ARMED police were called to Newport street last night after receiving reports of an armed man in the area.

Officers searched a property on South Market Street in Pill, and found an air rifle.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested.

READ MORE:

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 7.40pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019, we received reports that a man was in possession of a possible firearm in the area of South Market Street, Newport.

"Officers attended an address in the street, conducted a search and recovered an air rifle.

"A 40-year-old local man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of firearms offences, when he attended Newport Central Police Station.

"He remains in custody at this time."