MORE than 20 bikes and vehicles have been seized in the first three months of a Gwent Police crackdown on illegal and antisocial off-roading in Newport.

Operation Harley, which will run until the end of September, aims to raise awareness of how residents can report concerns and share information with the Force, so they can tackle this damaging and dangerous behaviour.

Newport East, West and Central Neighbourhood Policing Teams have carried out regular action evenings in problem areas, utilising unmarked and marked police cars, along with drones and officers on foot.

Motorbikes, quad bikes and mopeds have been seized for a variety of offences including having no insurance, registration or licence, driving dangerously or trespassing.

READ MORE:

Riders have received warnings, been reported for having no insurance or licence, and been made to pay to recover the vehicles.

The 21 vehicles seized also includes motorbikes that could be road legal, but are being used on roads without insurance and/or licences, or used off-road.

Sgt Roland Giles, of Newport West's Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I would like to thank all the members of our communities who have supported this Operation in its first three months, and this teamwork has helped us to make off-road bike and vehicle seizures across the city.

“It is now well and truly the summer season, with the schools due to break up very soon, and we know this time of year often sees a spike in this type of behaviour. Therefore, I would like to appeal again for residents’ help.

"We need to know where these bikes are being used and stored so we can seize the bikes and identify the riders, who often show no regard for their fellow road users, neighbours or pedestrians - not to mention their own safety.”

Residents are asked to report any concerns to Gwent Police by direct messaging on Twitter or Facebook, using the hashtag #OpHarley and quoting the reference 1900054085.

Photographs, videos or any other supporting information can also be included, along with the following details:

A description of the person riding the bike or in the vehicle in question.

Where it is being used.

When it is being used - times of day or night, days of the week.

Details of the offending vehicle or bike.

Who you believe may own the vehicle or bike.

Where you believe the vehicle or bike may be stored.

Members of the public can also email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if they would prefer, quoting the same reference.