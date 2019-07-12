A PLASTERBOARD factory planned for Newport’s docks could create up to 70 jobs if approved by the local authority.

Associated British Ports (ABP) wants the 150,000 sq ft manufacturing facility to be built on empty land to the south west of the port’s South Dock.

Under the proposals, gypsum would be delivered by sea, stored in a quayside facility and delivered to the plant for use in production.

The operation would consist of a warehouse containing production lines, conveyor belts, storage loading areas and two hoppers.

Newport City Council has requested ABP to produce a screening opinion to determine if an environmental impact assessment is necessary.

But the port authority says the facility’s impact on traffic would be negligible given the site could staff 70 employees, when around 3,000 people already work at the docks.

A report says: “Once operational, 10 to 12 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) movements per day are estimated to distribute plasterboard products.

“This is a modest increase in traffic, and negligible in comparison with the daily movements of HGV traffic to and from Newport Docks and nearby junctions.”

Traffic is also not expected to have a knock-on effect on air quality, but ABP says appropriate mitigation measures will be put in place to prevent any issues arising.

The vacant brownfield site has had various uses since the docks were extended in the early 20th century and was used as a car storage facility until the early 2000s.

In 2009, planning permission had been granted for a new biomass power plant, but this was never built.

Newport City Council will consider ABP’s screening opinion before a full planning application is submitted in the coming months.