THERE are heavy delays in both directions on the M4 around Newport, although there appears to have not been any accidents.
On the eastbound carriageway, there are severe delays of ten minutes between junction 30 A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate) and junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road).
The AA reports there is an average speed 20mph, and delays are increasing.
On the westbound carriageway, the delays are less severe.
The AA is reporting delays of three minutes between junction 24 A449 (Coldra) and junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road).
Delays are increasing, with an average speed 25 mph.
