FLAMES and heavy black smoke were visible behind a property in Pontymister last night as firefighters were called to deal with a garden fire.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a house on Channel View, Pontymister, after the fire got out of control.
(Smoke could be seen rising from behind the property in Pontymister last night.)
A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 9.10pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019, we received reports of an outdoor fire in Channel View, Pontymister.
"A crew from Risca attended and extinguished the fire.
"A stop message was received at 10.23pm."