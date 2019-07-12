FLAMES and heavy black smoke were visible behind a property in Pontymister last night as firefighters were called to deal with a garden fire.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a house on Channel View, Pontymister, after the fire got out of control.

(Smoke could be seen rising from behind the property in Pontymister last night.)

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 9.10pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019, we received reports of an outdoor fire in Channel View, Pontymister.

"A crew from Risca attended and extinguished the fire.

READ MORE:

"A stop message was received at 10.23pm."