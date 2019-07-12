GWENT Police have issued a warning to residents over a new scam purporting to be an urgent message from bank card firm Visa.

Potential victims are answering calls and hearing a pre-recorded message, which says: "This is Visa. £600 is about to leave your account. Please press ‘1’ to speak to one of our operators."

But this is a scam, the police say.

Gwent Police issued the following advice to anyone who may have been targeted.

The force said: "If you receive this call or similar, do not press 1 and hang up the call.

"If in doubt, contact your bank using your own trusted method.

"If you have already responded to this call and have given out personal or financial details to the operator, contact your bank to make them aware."

Anyone who has been targeted by this scam is also encouraged to report the incident to Action Fraud, the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, on 0300 123 2040.

More information about common types of scam can be found on the Action Fraud website at