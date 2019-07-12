NATURE fans are in for a treat this weekend, with The Life on Marsh Festival taking place at Magor Marsh Nature Reserve.

The wildlife and heritage mini-festival celebrates the wonders of the Gwent Levels. It takes place on Saturday (July 13) from midday until 6pm.

The event, hosted by Gwent Wildlife Trust, is part of The Living Levels project and offers storytelling from Christine Watkins, drama from Tin Shed Theatre Company, and poetry from Mair De-Gare Pitt, among many others providing entertainment on the day.

Visitors can try their hand at coracle making, archaeology and willow craft and also browse and enjoy a host of stalls and refreshments.

There'll also be plenty of opportunities for festival-goers to go a bit wild and wander through the meadows of Magor Marsh, discovering more about the area’s bugs, birds and other amazing creatures.

There's also the chance to get up close with owls from the Ebbw Vale Owl Sanctuary, and there will be guided tours of the trust’s planned new nature reserve at neighbouring Bridewell Common.

Gwent Wildlife Trust’s senior education officer and Life on Marsh Festival organiser Kathy Barclay said: “The Life on Marsh Festival is open to all ages and we hope people will join with us at our first ever summer festival celebrating the unique heritage, people and of course wildlife of the glorious Gwent Levels.”

The Life on Marsh Festival takes place at Magor Marsh Nature Reserve, NP26 3DD, tomorrow (Saturday).

Entry to the festival is £10 per car (up to five people) and includes parking, Or £2 per person arriving by foot, bike or public transport. All are welcome.

Find out more and book tickets by calling 01600 740600 or online at: https://www.livinglevels.org.uk/events-2/2019/7/13/life-on-marsh-festival