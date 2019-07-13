A DETECTIVE has condemned two “selfish” masked armed robbers jailed for preying on a disabled man and praised the community who helped bring them to justice.

Richard Goman and Sian McCullough were wearing balaclavas when they targeted Robert Elliot at his sheltered accommodation in Newport, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

It was revealed that the victim has died following the January 31 attack but there was no link between his passing and the raid.

The 60-year-old vulnerable victim had a gun pointed at him and was so terrified he handed over his bank card and gave them his PIN number.

The brazen Goman and McCullough also made off with his television and were jailed for a total of more than 10 years.

Detective Constable Michael Walton, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “This offence involved the deliberate targeting of a very vulnerable man by both defendants, for their own selfish gain, using an imitation firearm to cause further anguish to the victim.

“The sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of the actions of Goman and McCullough.

“The conviction would not have been possible without the help of the local community and our partner agencies, so I would like to thank everyone involved.”

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe told the court how just minutes after they had robbed Mr Elliot in the Pill area, they withdrew £250 from a cash point to feed their drug addiction.

Mr Cobbe said: “Robert Elliot was a disabled man and the defendants had seen him around on his mobility scooter. They considered him an easy target.

“They were dressed in dark clothing, wore balaclavas to conceal their identity and took a weapon – an imitation firearm.

“Mr Elliot was in bed when he was woken up by the sound of the buzzer at his door. He saw some sort of reflective marking and thought it was the police.

“When he opened the door, Goman was standing there with the gun in his hand and he pointed it at the complainant and demanded, ‘Where’s the money?’

“Mr Elliot was bullied back into his bedroom where the terrified victim gave them his bank card and told them his PIN number.”

Mr Cobbe added: “Within minutes, Goman was helping himself to £250 from a cashpoint.”

The court heard how detectives used CCTV images to track down the pair.

Goman, aged 38, formerly of Newport, but latterly of Drybrook Close, St Mellons, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing an imitation firearm.

McCullough, aged 42, of East Lynne Gardens, Caerleon, admitted the same charges.

Judge Niclas Parry was told that Goman has 23 convictions for 43 offences, including two for robbery from 2002 and 2015.

McCullough has 13 convictions for 25 offences and had served six months in prison for theft from a dwelling.

Gareth Morley, representing Goman, admitted the victim must have been “terrified” but added that no violence was used.

Gareth Williams, for McCullough, said she is a mother with a “number of children”.

He told the court that his client has had “a drug problem for a long time” and that recently she has “lived her life on the streets of Pill”.

Her barrister said that McCullough was hoping to be drug free and live with her daughter who runs a farm in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Judge Parry told the defendants: “Mr Elliot gave you his PIN because he was afraid you might come back and shoot him.

“It is sad and depressing to think that this ordeal happened during the last months of his life although there is no link between it and his passing.”

He jailed Goman for seven years and seven months and McCullough for two years and seven months.

Both will have to pay a victim surcharge upon their release from custody.