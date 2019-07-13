WE'RE in for a settled weekend by the looks of the forecast - nice and warm but not as blindingly sunny as it has been earlier this month.

With highs of 23 degrees on Saturday and 24 on Sunday it'll be a fine time to get outdoors.

However, the cloud cover is likely to make it feel very humid but rain is unlikely.

Without the blazing sunshine we have been experiencing, gardens across Gwent aren't going to be struggling quite so much but the constant heat will mean they might need a water over the weekend.

Overnight temperatures of 14-15 degrees might not be so welcome to some and many will be in for a one-leg-outside the covers night on Saturday.

Heading into next week it's more of the same until we hit Wednesday when rain showers are expected.

Temperatures remain steady in the high teens and low twenties and the nights will still be on the warm side.